Man City's 10 men too good for Burnley in EPL

Ten-man Manchester City bounced back from a bruising defeat to title rival Liverpool by beating Burnley 2-1 in the English Premier League today, easing the pressure on manager Pep Guardiola.

City captain Fernandinho was shown a straight red card in the 32nd minute for a two-footed lunge on Johann Gudmundsson at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite the setback, City's French defender Gael Clichy broke the deadlock with a well-placed shot into the far corner in the 58th minute.

Sergio Aguero then came off the bench to score City's second, firing in off the post from the tightest of angles four minutes later.

Burnley made a fight of it when an attempted clearance by City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was eventually smashed over the line by Ben Mee in the 70th, but City held on for an important win after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Anfield.

City moved up to third place, two points behind Liverpool, who drew 2-2 at Sunderland, and seven behind leader Chelsea, who play Tottenham on Thursday.

Liverpool had a chance to close the gap further on Chelsea but Jermain Defoe denied them a fifth successive victory with a penalty double as Sadio Mane went from hero to villain.

The Senegal international, playing his final game before heading to the African Cup of Nations, looked to have won the game 18 minutes from time after Defoe had cancelled out Daniel Sturridge's opener from the spot.

However, his handball with five minutes left handed Defoe the opportunity to score his 11th goal of the season, and he obliged nervelessly to secure a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.

- AP