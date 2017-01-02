7:17am Mon 2 January
Football manager skipped match for his wedding, taking assistant with him

An English soccer manager missed his side's latest match to attend a wedding - his own.

And Darlington boss Martin Gray took his assistant Brian Atkinson with him, as best man.

Gray planned his New Year's Day wedding two years ago when the National League North club was in a different division, the BBC reported.

Opponents Halifax refused to re-schedule their home game, leaving the Darlington coach and chief scout to take charge. The match ended in a draw.

"As I am sure everyone can appreciate, moving the wedding at that stage was not an option," said the 45-year-old Gray, a former Sunderland and Oxford midfielder.


- NZ Herald

