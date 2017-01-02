4:46am Mon 2 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Spurs beat Watford 4-1 to move into Premier League top 4

WATFORD, England (AP) " Harry Kane and Dele Alli both scored twice Sunday, sending Tottenham into the English Premier League's top four with a 4-1 victory over Watford.

Mauricio Pochettino's side moved into third place ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, which was hosting Crystal Palace later Sunday.

Tottenham is seeking a route back into the Champions League next season, through a top-four finish, after being eliminated in the group stage on its return to the competition after a five-year absence.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 02 Jan 2017 05:37:24 Processing Time: 82ms