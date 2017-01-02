Spurs beat Watford 4-1 to move into Premier League top 4

WATFORD, England (AP) " Harry Kane and Dele Alli both scored twice Sunday, sending Tottenham into the English Premier League's top four with a 4-1 victory over Watford.

Mauricio Pochettino's side moved into third place ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, which was hosting Crystal Palace later Sunday.

Tottenham is seeking a route back into the Champions League next season, through a top-four finish, after being eliminated in the group stage on its return to the competition after a five-year absence.