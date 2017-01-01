9:21am Sun 1 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'It is Usain Bolt' _ Olympic champ calls into Man United TV

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " Manchester United's in-house television channel received a shock when Usain Bolt called up to discuss Saturday's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the English Premier League.


In the post-match phone-in , MUTV presenter Mandy Henry introduced the next caller as a "Usain from Jamaica" but then added: "It's not Usain Bolt is it?"

The six-time Olympic champion replied: "It is Usain Bolt".

Henry still looked disbelieving as Bolt delivered his post-match analysis.

"They came through like the old Manchester United," Bolt said. "They came through and pushed on and persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match, I am very happy about this."

The Jamaican sprinter tweeted to confirm he was the caller and Henry replied : "Sorry Usain - we didn't think it was you! Enjoy your celebrations in Jamaica & call again after West Ham on Monday night!"

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 01 Jan 2017 09:21:43 Processing Time: 472ms