Chelsea defeats Stoke to claim 13th successive EPL win

Willian scored twice as leader Chelsea overcame Stoke 4-2 to equal an English Premier League record for 13 straight wins in a single season.

Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch struck for Stoke to cancel out goals by Gary Cahill and Willian. But Willian struck for a second time moments after Crouch's 64th-minute equalizer and Diego Costa netted a fourth.

Chelsea held a nine-point lead over Liverpool, which hosted Manchester City this morning

Arsenal was the last team to win 13 matches in a row in a solitary campaign in 2002. The Gunners extended that landmark to 14 the following season and Chelsea can match that streak at Tottenham on Thursday.

Chelsea's defense will have to be tighter at White Hart Lane. Saturday's win was the first time Chelsea conceded more than one goal in a game since the Sept. 24 loss at Arsenal.

Chelsea's 34th-minute opener came when Cesc Fabregas' corner was met by Cahill, who rose highest to head into the net.

Stoke leveled a minute into the second half through Martins Indi. Chelsea responded, stepping up the intensity and Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant was beaten again in the 57th. Victor Moses centered for Eden Hazard, who laid the ball off for Willian to power the ball into the bottom corner.

The lead lasted less than seven minutes, with Mame Diouf crossing for Crouch to tuck in the leveler.

Once again Chelsea retaliated, going ahead for a third time when Fabregas fed Willian to emphatically finish at the near post. And Costa marked his return from suspension by out-muscling Martins Indi before drilling in his 14th goal of the season.

Manchester United 2, Middlesbrough 1

Jose Mourinho's year looked like ending badly before his Manchester United team scored two goals in the closing minutes to beat Middlesbrough 2-1.

Anthony Martial struck in the 85th minute at Old Trafford, quickly followed by Paul Pogba in the 86th, after Middlesbrough had taken the lead 12 minutes into the second half through Grant Leadbitter.

United has now won five league games in a row.

It stays sixth with 36 points from 19 rounds, still 13 points behind leaders Chelsea at the halfway point of the season, but maintains its challenge for the Champions League spots.

United dominated the 90 minutes, with 32 efforts on the Boro goal but was denied twice by the post, once by a contentious refereeing decision and on multiple occasions by their former goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

When Leadbitter lashed home his first Premier League goal in almost eight years it looked as though an upset was on the cards, but Martial and Pogba found the net in quick succession during a frantic finale.

Time was running out for United when Ibrahimovic nodded down a long ball from the back and Martial cracked home a fine finish.

But United was not done yet, and put Boro away less than two minutes later.

Juan Mata played his part, pushing wide and crossing for Pogba, who placed his header expertly into the top corner.

That left United boasting a six-game winning streak in all competitions heading into 2017, a stark contrast to the eight games without victory that former manager Louis van Gaal brought up in the club's final fixture last year.

Middlesbrough drops a spot to 16th in the standings.

Leicester 1, West Ham 0

Leicester moved six points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday after the struggling champions beat West Ham 1-0 for their first English Premier League victory in four matches.

Club record signing Islam Slimani headed in the 20th-minute goal at King Power stadium.

Leicester moved up one spot in the standings - from 16th to 15th.

Midtable West Ham lost its first league game after three consecutive victories.

Other results

Bournemouth 3, Swansea 0

Burnley 4, Sunderland 1

West Bromwich Albion 2, Southampton 1