Martial, Pogba score late as Man United beats Middlesbrough

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " Jose Mourinho's year looked like ending badly before his Manchester United team scored two goals in the closing minutes to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Anthony Martial struck in the 85th minute at Old Trafford, quickly followed by Paul Pogba in the 86th, after Middlesbrough had taken the lead 12 minutes into the second half through Grant Leadbitter.

United has now won five league games in a row.

It stays sixth with 36 points from 19 rounds, still 13 points behind leaders Chelsea at the halfway point of the season, but maintains its challenge for the Champions League spots.

United dominated the 90 minutes, with 32 efforts on the Boro goal but was denied twice by the post, once by a contentious refereeing decision and on multiple occasions by their former goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

When Leadbitter lashed home his first Premier League goal in almost eight years it looked as though an upset was on the cards, but Martial and Pogba found the net in quick succession during a frantic finale.

Time was running out for United when Ibrahimovic nodded down a long ball from the back and Martial cracked home a fine finish.

But United was not done yet, and put Boro away less than two minutes later.

Juan Mata played his part, pushing wide and crossing for Pogba, who placed his header expertly into the top corner.

That left United boasting a six-game winning streak in all competitions heading into 2017, a stark contrast to the eight games without victory that former manager Louis van Gaal brought up in the club's final fixture last year.

Middlesbrough drops a spot to 16th in the standings.