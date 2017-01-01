6:32am Sun 1 January
Leicester ends winless streak with 1-0 win v West Ham

LEICESTER, England (AP) " Leicester moved six points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday after the struggling champions beat West Ham 1-0 for their first English Premier League victory in four matches.

Club record signing Islam Slimani headed in the 20th-minute goal at King Power stadium.

Leicester moved up one spot in the standings " from 16th to 15th.

Midtable West Ham lost its first league game after three consecutive victories.

