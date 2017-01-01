Leicester ends winless streak with 1-0 win v West Ham

LEICESTER, England (AP) " Leicester moved six points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday after the struggling champions beat West Ham 1-0 for their first English Premier League victory in four matches.
Club record signing Islam Slimani headed in the 20th-minute goal at King Power stadium.
Leicester moved up one spot in the standings " from 16th to 15th.
Midtable West Ham lost its first league game after three consecutive victories.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings