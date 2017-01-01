Football: Peaking Tom Doyle seals deal

Four years ago, Tom Doyle took part in a curtain-raiser to a Wellington Phoenix match. It was a game featuring ordinary people from some of the club's sponsors, who were given the opportunity to play football on the hallowed turf at Westpac Stadium.

It was a social occasion - many of the "players" had trouble controlling the ball - and Doyle, who was a member of Team Wellington at that time, was roped in along with a couple of his teammates to add a bit of quality to proceedings. He must have looked around and wondered whether days like that would present his only opportunity to kick a ball at the Cake Tin.

Fast forward to the present day and Doyle is now the owner of a freshly inked two-year contract extension at the Phoenix. Furthermore, he's been added to the leadership group, where he helps set the standards for the playing squad alongside skipper Andrew Durante and A-League centurions Glen Moss, Vince Lia and Michael McGlinchey. It's an astonishing turnaround in fortunes for a footballer who might easily have been lost to the professional game.

Doyle's ability and potential were never in question. He'd been a member of the Phoenix's Football School of Excellence but freely admits he didn't take the opportunity offered to him. Living with seven mates and leading a young man's lifestyle meant he didn't do himself justice and he was released by the club.

"It was just more of a maturity thing for me," said Doyle.

"I had to take a step away from the university style life I was living. That happened a couple of years ago but it's more (about) having people notice, which has started happening in the last 12 months."

Doyle's second chance came through solid performances in games against Premier League sides West Ham United and Newcastle United in mid-2014, following which he signed his first professional contract, a two-year deal which was extended by one further season in March of this year. His latest extension will see the 24-year-old remain at the club until at least the end of the 2018/19 A-League season.

"I knew I was capable to do the job at left-back for the next few years but it was reassuring that the coaches had faith in me," he said.

"It's been a big two years for me and that's reflected on the field as well. I'm just happy to be where I am at the moment and hope to keep pushing forward and be more of a leader for the younger boys in the group."

Keeper Moss confirms what is clearly obvious - the Tom Doyle of today is far different from the boy who first arrived at the Phoenix's School of Excellence.

"We saw something similar with Ben Sigmund when he first came to the club and the way he matured over the years to the person he is today. I see Doyley walking in those same footsteps," said Moss.

"It's part of the role of the club when young players who haven't come from a professional environment step in here. It's not just the on-field duties, it's the off-field (things) as well. I think Doyley is a perfect example of that."

For the first time in several months, Doyle is also injury-free. After contracting dengue fever when the All Whites played the OFC Nations Cup in Papua New Guinea in May and June, he had a series of hamstring tears and strains which limited his involvement for club and country in the second half of 2016. Tonight's clash with Adelaide will be just his third start of the A-League season.

With an exciting year ahead for the All Whites, featuring World Cup qualifiers and June's Confederations Cup, Doyle is also desperate to add to his three international caps.

"I keep in touch with the gaffer (Anthony Hudson) a lot. He loves a fit, agile team that's always ready to go so I obviously need to get my match fitness up. With selection, you just need to be performing."

Competition for the left-back spot for New Zealand is fierce with Kip Colvey and Deklan Wynne staking claims for the position in Doyle's recent absence. But fighting to win back his place in the side isn't what motivates him.

"You don't really need too much driving, knowing you're going to be playing for your country. The more players that are pushing for positions, the better."

"It's an exciting next 12 months coming and I just really want to be part of it, so that's what's driving me to try and pull on that fern again. It's what I dream to do, so hopefully " fingers crossed " I'll be in the next campaign against Fiji."

One thing is clear - Tom Doyle's days of playing social curtain-raisers are over. He's now well and truly part of the main event.

