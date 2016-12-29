Football: Ander Herrera admits to wearing same shin pads since age eight

Superstitious Ander Herrera has worn the same shinpads since the age of eight - much to the amusement of his Manchester United team-mates.

The Spanish midfielder, 27, has used his trusty pads for almost two decades and says he won't throw them away until they're 'completely battered.'

Herrera, who is enjoying an excellent season under Jose Mourinho, made the revelation in an interview with United's official website.

He said: 'I have a good story with my shinpads. I have had the same shinpads since I was eight or nine years old.

'Everyone laughs in the dressing room because of them but I am superstitious with that. I like to keep playing with them until they are completely battered.'

Asked if he had any other superstitions, Herrera said: 'No, not too many.

No, just the shinpads.'

Herrera has played 22 matches this season, scoring once and contributing five assists in all competitions, with Mourinho quickly coming to appreciate his value in United's midfield.

The team have won their last five matches in all competitions and are keeping in touch with the Premier League's top four.

They return to action with a home fixture against Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve and then travel to West Ham on January 2.

