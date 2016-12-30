Football: Rwanda cracks down on "witchcraft" after suspicious goal

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) is looking to stop "witchcraft" working its way into matches.

New rules have been put in place to punish clubs, managers and/or players ruled to have engaged in the practice, per reports.

The decision comes after an incident earlier this month in a match between Mukura Victory Sports and Rayon Sport.

Rayon striker Moussa Camara, whose team was losing 1-0, apparently hit the woodwork on a shot attempt.

Footage showed Camara running over to the post and removing an object placed in goal by the goalkeeper, much to the opposing goalkeeper's dismay.

The entire scene was crazy, as Camara sprinted away as his opponents lashed out at him and then substitutes and fans get involved.

Camara earned a yellow for the act, but the wildest part is he then scored an equaliser, in the witchcraft denuded goal, a few minutes later.

Whether witchcraft was behind that or just regular old skill is up to the individual to decide.

What has happened, though, is that FERWAFA won't stand for it anymore.

Coaches and players and can face steep fines and bans if found guilty of using witchcraft, per the Rwanda New Times. If a team is found guilty, they face a three-point deduction and a fine of 500,000 Rwandan Francs, or about $600.

Here's FERWAFA vice president Vedaste Kayiranga via the New Times:

"Since there is no scientific way to prove the use of witchcraft, these measures will base upon reports from match officials and anything that is deemed to incite witchcraft will be put under consideration."

So, it looks like players will have to rely on pregame superstition to give them the edge now.

- news.com.au