Madrid's Vazquez and Kovacic sidelined by injuries

MADRID (AP) " Real Madrid says forward Lucas Vazquez and midfielder Mateo Kovacic will be sidelined for an undetermined period because of injuries sustained during the Club World Cup.

Madrid issued the medical reports on Thursday, 11 days after the team defeated Japanese side Kashima Antlers 4-2 in added time in the tournament final.

It says Vazquez has a muscle injury in his right leg, while Kovacic twisted a ligament in his left ankle.

Vazquez played 81 minutes of the Dec. 18th final. Kovacic played the closing minutes as a substitute.

Both players had earned a place in Zinedine Zidane' starting 11, with Vazquez taking over from Gareth Bale after the Wales forward injured his right ankle in late November.

Madrid's next match is at home to Sevilla in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie on Jan. 4.