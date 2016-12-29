Neymar's most nervous moment: last penalty at Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) " Brazilian football star Neymar has said the most nervous moment of his life was taking the last penalty of the shootout against Germany to give Brazil its first ever Olympic gold in August.

The Barcelona striker was at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday for a charity game organized by former great Zico and said a return to the historic venue evoked memories of the Olympic final that ended 1-1 in regular time and 5-4 to the hosts on penalties.

Neymar also told reporters that he would be honored if he ever plays for local giants Flamengo, to give back some of the love he has received in Rio in the past year.