Tottenham recovers to beat 10-man Southampton 4-1 in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) " Tottenham recovered from conceding a goal after 69 seconds to beat 10-man Southampton 4-1 and claim a third straight win in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

Dele Alli began Spurs' fightback with the equalizer at St. Mary's stadium and completed it with their fourth goal in the 87th minute, with the visitors threatening to score each time they attacked.

Tottenham's other goals were scored by Harry Kane, who also missed a penalty, and substitute Son Heung-min.

Mauricio Pochettino's side stayed in fifth place, but moved back to within 10 points of Chelsea.

It completed a perfect set of results for the league's title chasers this round, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United also winning across Monday and Tuesday.

Virgil van Dijk gave Southampton the perfect start by heading in a free kick with barely a minute gone. But the hosts faced an uphill task after winger Nathan Redmond was given a straight red card in the 56th minute, with the score at 2-1, for bringing down Alli in the box to concede the penalty that Kane missed.

Kane blazed the spot kick over the crossbar, with his standing foot moving a piece of turf and, as a consequence, the ball.

It didn't stop Pochettino making a successful return to the team he managed for 16 months over 2013-14.