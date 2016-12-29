Football: All White inspires Melbourne to Victory

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

All White Marco Rojas has inspired the Melbourne Victory to a crucial victory while also forging near the front of the A-League goal-scoring stakes.

Rojas scored two goals in the Victory's 4-1 win over the Central Coast Mariners last night, lifting his season tally to eight, one behind team-mate Besart Berisha and Bruno Fornaroli of Melbourne City.

Melbourne's win leaves the Victory seven points behind league frontrunners Sydney FC with a game in hand.

Victory's six game unbeaten streak has been inspired by hot form from Rojas and the return of Ben Khalfallah into the first XI.

Coach Kevin Muscat praised Rojas.

"Marco gets his goals in the second half but was causing a helluva lot of problems in the first half," Muscat said.

"We were clinical and well worth the three points. If I can allow myself to be disappointed, that (Mariners) goal was sloppiness."

Khalfallah was integral in most Victory attacks including the 28th minute opener when the crowd thought Berisha had broken Archie Thompson's A-League record.

Rojas released Khalfallah, who could've shot but centred for Berisha who scuffed simple tap in, but it took a deflection off Jake McGing on its way in, leaving him stranded alongside Thompson on 90 goals.

Victory doubled their lead five minutes after the restart before Khalfallah centred for the unmarked Rojas to tap in and seal the game in the 58th minute.

Muscat then had the luxury of withdrawing Rojas and Berisha ahead of their busy schedule in January which features seven games.