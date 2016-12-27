Football: Argentine striker Carlos Tevez robbed while celebrating wedding

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez had his Buenos Aires home burgled while he was in Uruguay celebrating his wedding, police sources revealed on Tuesday.

The value of the stolen items has yet to be disclosed, as the former Manchester City and Manchester United forward is still to file an official complaint.

Tevez married the mother of his three children, Vanesa Mansilla, last Thursday in front of more than 200 guests at a ceremony on the banks of the Rio de la Plata.

He discovered the break-in on Sunday when he returned to his house on the outskirts of the Argentine capital.

The thieves purportedly gained access to his home through a building site on an adjoining property.

The 32-year-old is expected to finalise a transfer to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua this week, where he is reportedly set to earn over $1m a week - 20 times what he currently earns with Boca Juniors.