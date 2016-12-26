Football: Disgraced England manager caught in dispute with mascot

Dumped England football manager Sam Allardyce has fallen into immediate controversy on his return to the game, in a dispute involving the Watford mascot Harry the Hornet.

New Crystal Palace manager Allardyce, forced out of the England job after just one match in charge, labelled Harry as "out of order" for mocking one of his players after the English Premier League clash.

Harry had dived in front of Wilfried Zaha following the final whistle of the game at Watford, after Zaha had been booked by the referee for diving in search of a penalty during the game.

Zaha was attempting to applaud Palace's fans when Harry dived in front of him. A furious Zaha, who has a reputation for diving, had to be restrained and guided off the pitch.

The Daily Mail reported Allardyce saying: "The mascot is out of order. If someone is diving, they don't get that angry.

"I do think there was a penalty. There may be an argument that the first contact is outside the box, but it would have been difficult for the referee and assistant to judge. To get nothing at all, and Wilfried booked, is very disappointing."

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri was looking on the brighter side, saying "Let's laugh all together about this. Everything doesn't have to be a drama."