Sporting KC gets defender Juliao on loan from Fluminense FC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) " Sporting Kansas City has acquired Brazilian defender Igor Juliao on loan from Fluminense FC for next season, reuniting the 22-year-old with the MLS club where he spent the 2014 season.

The clubs announced the deal on Friday.

Juliao had three assists in 26 starts in his first stint with Sporting KC. He returned to Brazil following that loan and played for ABC Futebol Clube and Macae, then played 12 matches for Ferroviaria in the Campeonato Paulista. He rejoined Fluminense this summer in Brazil's top division.

Juliao has been part of Fluminense's organization since joining its academy as an 8-year-old youth player. He made his Serie A debut in 2012 at age 17.