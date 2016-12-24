2:06am Sun 25 December
Barton back in trouble for breaking betting rules

LONDON (AP) " English footballer Joey Barton is back in disciplinary trouble after being charged with misconduct for placing 1,260 bets on matches or competitions over a 10-year period.

The English Football Association said Friday the bets were made from March 2006 to May 2016.

Barton this week signed a short-term deal with Premier League team Burnley after cutting short his contract at Scottish club Rangers, where he was handed a one-match suspension for breaking Scottish Football Association rules by placing 44 bets on games between July 1 and Sept. 15.

That suspension will carry over into his Burnley career.

The 34-year-old Barton has until Jan. 5 to respond to the FA charge.

Barton only left Rangers after having his contract terminated last month, seven weeks after being suspended by the Glasgow club over a training-ground row with his manager and a teammate.

That was the latest episode in a controversial career, which has included spending 77 days in jail in 2008 after a street fight in Liverpool.

In 2012, while playing for Queens Park Rangers, Barton was suspended for 12 matches for violent conduct during a Premier League game.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

