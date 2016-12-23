Delgado goal gives Wanderers A-League draw with Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) " Spanish midfielder Dimas Delgado's goal on a curling free kick from just outside the box in the 69th minute gave the Western Sydney Wanderers a 1-1 draw with the Brisbane Roar in the A-League on Friday.

The Roar took the lead in the 52nd minute on left back Corey Brown's volley high into the net, Brown's second career goal in his 52nd A-League match.

The draw moved Brisbane into second place, six points behind leading Sydney FC, while the Wanderers eased into the top six.

Play in the 12th round resumes Monday when Newcastle hosts Wellington and Sydney FC plays at Adelaide. Melbourne City hosts Perth on Tuesday and Melbourne Victory takes on Central Coast next Wednesday to complete the round.