Football: Anthony Hudson lays Mariners talk to rest

Anthony Hudson has dismissed suggestions that he applied for the Central Coast Mariners head coach job earlier this year, saying that he never considered the role.

However, the All Whites coach admits he would've been interested in the vacant A-League Wellington Phoenix head coach role, but the timing is wrong now.

Some recent media reports had linked Hudson with the Central Coast job, and a Fox Sports column mentioned it again last week.

Hudson says he was approached by some third parties about the Mariners position, but didn't contemplate leaving New Zealand.

"I don't know where that came from - I've read it a few times - because I never applied for that job," said Hudson. "I got approached by three different people, including one in England who said he had put my name forward because the club had asked him for some names. I also got an email from an agent connected to the [Mariners] and the first thing I did was send it straight to [New Zealand Football CEO] Andy [Martin], just to let him know.

I am quite relaxed about it but I kept hearing rumours and I wanted to set the record straight ... I never went for that job."

However, Hudson says he would have considered the Phoenix role, especially as it would allow him more contact time with his All Whites contingent.

"It might have worked with the Phoenix but I think now it is too late," said Hudson. "If it was a year ago then I would have been interested because I could've effected more players - I think it could've helped."

Ricki Herbert combined both roles for almost seven years. It worked well for a period, and the nucleus of the All Whites team that qualified for the 2010 World Cup was drawn from the Phoenix. Herbert also took the Wellington club to three successive finals appearances between 2009 and 2012 but struggled in the latter years with the demands of both roles.

"I would have been out on the training pitch every day, working with a group of players and then when they come on tour with the national team they would be so much further ahead on our style of play," said Hudson. "In some ways it would have been brilliant. But now I have got too much on ... 2017 is a massive year for the national team."

To that end, Hudson seems to be taking a Michael Phelps-esque approach to the festive period. The American swimmer was famous for training on Christmas Day - so he would be one ahead of his rivals - and Hudson shows no signs of slowing down during the holidays.

Together with his coaching staff, he has compiled individual training programmes for all of the players in the wider All Whites squad, and the NZF brains trust are well advanced on their scouting and analysis of Fiji, with World Cup qualifiers set down for March.

Hudson has also already mapped out plans and schedules every day until the end of November, when the All Whites will hopefully feature in the inter-continental playoffs.

