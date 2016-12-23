7:06am Fri 23 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Lloris latest Tottenham player to sign contract extension

LONDON (AP) " France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has become the latest high-profile Tottenham player to sign a contract extension with the English Premier League club.

Spurs said Thursday that the 29-year-old Lloris, who is captain at both club and country level, has signed a new deal that runs through 2022.

Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier are other players to have agreed to new contracts this year.

Lloris joined Tottenham from Lyon in 2012.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 23 Dec 2016 09:30:57 Processing Time: 40ms