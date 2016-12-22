FIFA World Rankings List for December

ZURICH (AP) " FIFA rankings published Thursday (last month's rankings in parentheses):

1. Argentina (1)

2. Brazil (2)

3. Germany (3)

4. Chile (4)

5. Belgium (5)

6. Colombia (6)

7. France (7)

8. Portugal (8)

9. Uruguay (9)

10. Spain (10)

11. Switzerland (11)

12. Wales (12)

13. England (13)

14. Croatia (14)

15. Poland (15)

16. Italy (16)

17. Costa Rica (17)

18. Mexico (18)

19. Peru (19)

20. Ecuador (20)

