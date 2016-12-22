Michael Burgess: There's only one man for the Wellington Phoenix job

Michael Burgess is a sports writer for the Herald on Sunday.

The Wellington Phoenix are about to make one of the most important decisions in their short history.

They have to get the right man as new head coach, to start the revival urgently needed on and off field.

Their search has been thorough, with at least three European candidates shortlisted, but actually isn't that complicated.

There is an obvious candidate, who appeals as both the safest choice and the most likely to succeed.

Just like Ernie Merrick was three years ago, Auckland City coach Ramon Tribulietx is the stand out contender now.

It's his time.

Sometimes the 'obvious' local choice is less appealing in these situations, especially with the lure of the exotic overseas option.

But Tribulietx seems to tick almost every box. Firstly, and most importantly, he can coach - very, very well.

He has an incredible record in New Zealand and Oceania, aside from Auckland City's remarkable feats at the Fifa Club World Cup across this decade.

Tribulietx has a knack for getting the best out of players, and has a strategic and tactical nous unsurpassed in this country.

He also has a great work ethic, with an enviable ability to find chinks in opposition armour.

Continued below.

Related Content Football: Smeltz raring to go for Phoenix Football: EPL manager in race for top job Football: Phoenix come from behind to snare point

What about other strings to his bow?

He brings a European mentality, but knows the New Zealand football scene and players inside out, having coached here for almost a decade.

He has a good knowledge of the A League - he can reel off the strengths and weaknesses of each Australian club - and the talent around Oceania.

Tribulietx has a enviable scouting network in Europe, and is often contacted by A League coaches for opinions on potential imports.

He knows how he wants to play - with a possession based style that many thought could never work in New Zealand - but has been flexible enough to take a 'horses for courses' approach with Auckland City over the years.

He's settled here, and understands the unique challenges for football in this country.

Perhaps the most enticing thing about the 44-year-old is his potential.

He has brought a professional mindset and set up to Auckland City, but how good could he be with all the resources of a fully professional club behind him, and working with full time players?

The sky is the limit.

Remember two weeks ago Auckland City were three minutes away from taking Kashima Antlers to extra time in Yokohama, after taking the lead in the 50th minute.

A semi-professional team, that included a paint salesman, a delivery driver and a teacher, were full of belief, comfortable on the same stage as the J League Champions.

Kashima proceeded to beat the South American champions, before taking Real Madrid to extra time.

Any European alternative comes with risk - despite the quality of their CV - because of the time a new manager would need to adjust to his surroundings, new players and the A League.

And there are countless foreigners that haven't worked in Australasia.

Retaining interim coaches Chris Greenacre and Des Buckingham is also not the answer, for many reasons.

The Phoenix have some great minds on their coach selection panel, but their impending decision is surely a straightforward one.

- NZ Herald