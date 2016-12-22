12:05am Fri 23 December
Athletic Bilbao extends Aduriz's contract until June 2018

MADRID (AP) " Veteran Spain striker Aritz Aduriz has signed a contract extension with Athletic Bilbao until June 2018.

Athletic said the new contract, which was signed on Wednesday, has a 40 million euro ($41.5 million) buyout clause.

The previous contract for the 35-year-old player was due to expire after this season.

Aduriz is three games short of his 300th appearance with Athletic, having scored more than 130 goals since arriving from Valencia in 2012.

He was a member of Spain's squad at this year's European Championship in France.

