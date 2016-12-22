US forward Julian Green leaving Bayern Munich for Stuttgart

MUNICH (AP) " United States forward Julian Green is leaving Bayern Munich and switching to second-division club Stuttgart.

The 21-year-old Green, whose contract was to run through next June, will leave Bayern during the Bundesliga's winter break for a contract through June 2019 with Stuttgart, the Bavarian club said Wednesday.

"Julian wants to gain experience at a club where he'll play regularly. Of course that was difficult at Bayern due to the huge competition," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, referring to the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, Thomas Mueller, Franck Ribery, Douglas Costa and Renato Sanches.

"I wish Julian all the best for his future. He was always a busy, reliable and very nice player for Bayern."

Green has been with Bayern since 2010, apart from the 2014-15 season spent on loan at Hamburger SV. He played for Bayern's youth sides and reserve side. He made two appearances in the German Cup this season, scoring one goal in the 3-1 win over Augsburg.

"I arrived in Bayern's under-15s and like everyone there dreamed of becoming a professional. And I managed it," Green said. "I've got a lot of experience in the last three years.

It was good. I'm happy and grateful for it."

Green said he had taken his time and tried everything.

"With the decision now for Stuttgart it's settled. I'll set myself new goals with Stuttgart and am looking forward to the challenge - especially helping Stuttgart achieve promotion to return (to the Bundesliga) in the second half of the season," Green said.

Green has made eight appearances for the United States.