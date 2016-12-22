Struggling Gladbach parts ways with coach Andre Schubert

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) " Struggling Borussia Moenchengladbach parted ways with coach Andre Schubert on Wednesday after a disappointing opening half to the season.

The Bundesliga club was only three points above the relegation zone at the halfway stage following Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg, another struggling team. Schubert's side claimed only one win from its last 11 competitive games.

"Together with Andre we have come to the conclusion that it is better for both sides to call an end to our time together," Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said.

Schubert had a strong start to his tenure after taking over from Lucien Favre on an interim basis when the side was in last place in September 2015. Gladbach finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League.

But only four wins from 16 league games this season meant the end for the club's former under-23 team coach.

"Looking ahead to the task that lies before us in the second half of the season, we have decided to make a fresh start with a different coach," Eberl said.

The club said it will announce Schubert's successor at a later date.

"After amicable talks, we came to the decision that a new impulse from elsewhere could be what's needed to bring the club, which will always be bigger than any one individual, back on the path to success," Schubert said.