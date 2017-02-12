House razed, power cut as Waimarama Rd fire spreads

By - Hawkes Bay Today

Breaking

One house has been burnt to the ground as a result of the Waimarama Rd grass fire that's raging, and spreading fast towards Lake Lopez.

Currently unconfirmed, a report has come through that two houses were at risk from the fire, and although one was saved the other had been destroyed. A photograph taken by John Wuts today shows a house ablaze.

Mr Wuts, a Napier resident, feared for his life after leaving Ocean Beach early today "because the wind picked up and we were sand blasted".

"We were driving along and with all that smoke I was getting worried about getting out of there - you see those scenes in Australia where people get burned to death," he said.

"Once we got over the Waimarama Rd bridge we could see the whole hillside was going up - the house as well.

"There was another house that was also under threat but the fire people seemed to manage to put a water break in there, so at least they saved that one on the right-hand side."

He said after watching several fire crews battle the blaze for about 20 minutes "it got too distressing" to watch.

"There was nothing we could do.

"I don't know how they are going to put it out in this wind."

Waimarama Road has been closed to traffic at the Tukituki bridge end and at the Maraetotara Rd turnoff as firemen fight the fire.

Fire appliances from Napier, Hastings, Waimarama, Havelock North and possibly Palmerston North headed to a grass fire on Waimarama Road this morning, where it is believed four helicopters are also in attendance.

Earlier this morning, Napier Fire Service station officer Graeme McFarland said a 50ha grass fire was burning, and all local resources were heading that way.

At least 20 volunteers have been called in to assist, including farm workers and managers.

The fire is believed to have started on the corner of Kahuranaki and Waimarama Rds and is being driven by the winds towards Lake Lopez, in the vicinity of Cape Sanctuary.

As a safety precaution in light of the fire, Unison has turned off the power to about 700 customers in the Waimarama area, with no indication as yet as to when it will be turned back on.

Meanwhile fire crews were at a grass fire near Te Hauke overnight dampening down hotspots from the fire that began yesterday and had covered about 300 hectares as of this morning.

Fire authorities were asking people to stay away from the Colin White Rd area as they were getting in the way of firefighters attending the scene.