Extravagant gifts worth up to $100,000 are expected to be handed out to nominees for Sunday's Academy Awards.

This year's unofficial goodie bag, put together by Distinctive Assets, comes with free trips to Tanzania, Hawaii and Greece as well as more mundane items like Mexican soda and locally-grown oranges.

The Academy doesn't actually hand out its own goodie bags anymore for tax reasons and sued Distinctive Assets for using the word "Oscar" on its giveaways last year.

The controversy came after DA offered a range of rather saucy products in 2016.

Now the swag is just called the "Everybody Wins" bag, and won't be handed out at the ceremony itself. Generally seen as a chance for companies to get their products seen with celebrities, there are some more unusual items in the grab bags alongside luxury treats.

Alongside the above, there will be conflict-free diamond jewellery, sessions with a celebrity personal trainer, underarm patches to hide sweat, weight loss supplements, a lifetime supply of foundation, a genetic sequencing kit, a Danish cookbook, a book about the founder of Barre, fancy pet food, mud toothpaste, makeup specially formulated for older skin, designer lunchboxes and maple syrup.

Stars will also get a $10,000 donation to the animal shelter of their choice.

In contrast the Bafta goodie bags were rather more restrained, offering tea and marmalade.