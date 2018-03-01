Jennifer Lawrence may snub Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet.

The 'Red Sparrow' actress admitted she feels conflicted about stopping to be interviewed by the E! presenter after he was accused of sexual harassment by a former stylist, though she seemed in disbelief about the allegations, which he's denied and was cleared of in an internal investigation.

Asked about the allegations on 'The Howard Stern Show', she admitted she wasn't up to speed, so when the presenter explained them to her, she said: "I can't imagine him being sexual."

TV personality Ryan Seacrest, actress Jennifer Lawrence and writer/director David O. Russell. Photo / Getty

Asked again if she'd stop for an interview with him, she said: "I don't know about the Ryan Seacrest thing.

Advertisement

"I think it is scary, you know. He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury, you know.

"I don't know... that is where this stuff gets tricky."

But the 27-year-old actress also suggested she isn't a big fan of some of E!'s other output, in particular 'Fashion Police', which critiques the style of stars on the red carpet.

She added: "I don't know. I mean, there is a lot to think about with E!, you know? I have always had a problem with the Fashion Police. I don't have a problem with talking about what women are wearing.

"There was a time they were... they were just mean about people's bodies, things you shouldn't say."

Jennifer is working on a #MeToo docuseries with Catt Sadler, who left E! News over issues of pay inequality and the 'Silver Linings Playbook' star believes the network are still dodging the issue.

She said: "They aren't bringing another co-star up.

"I have noticed that they keep cycling these women and I am going... is that so you don't have to pay another woman equally to Jason [Kennedy]?

"Is this just a way to still maintain that you are not paying women equally?"

Ryan, 43, was accused of inappropriate behaviour by Suzie Hardy when they worked together.

In an article for Variety magazine earlier this week, Suzie claimed that the 'American Idol' host groped her vagina, pushed himself up against her body and slapped her buttock so hard that a mark was still visible hours later.

Of the alleged abuse, Suzie said: "As proud as I am and as strong as a woman as I am, as smart as I am and as much work as I've done with therapists, it really affected me."

Suzie claimed that the situation only ended in 2013, when she reported Ryan to human resources executives and her employment was terminated.

Just days after Variety published Suzie's allegations, Ryan released a statement denying the claims made against him, and claimed the stylist has accused him of "horrible things" in the past in order to extort money from the star in return for her silence.