When you're as loaded as Oprah, you don't have to worry about the small tasks in life.

In an interview with E! to promote her upcoming movie, A Wrinkle in Time, Oprah and co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling were asked if they still fill up their own cars at the petrol station.

"I don't," Oprah said. "I gotta just say, I wouldn't know what to do."

As her co-stars giggled, Oprah continued and gave another example of being out of touch with the average person.

Oprah in A Wrinkle In Time. Photo / Supplied

"I actually took someone to the airport recently and I said: 'Make sure you have your ticket,' and they were like: 'What?' And I said: 'They don't have tickets anymore?'"

Oprah's fuel pump confession comes just a few days after she told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel that she doesn't answer her own phone at home.

"I actually have security," she told him.

"Somebody does answer the phone and they'll say, 'Mr Kimmel is on line two.'"

Oprah, who Forbes estimates is worth $3.5 billion, also told Ellen DeGeneres on TV last year that she'd only recently been to the bank for the first time in almost 20 years.

"What did you go to the bank for?" DeGeneres asked.

"To deposit a million dollars," Oprah replied.

(L-R) Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling attend the premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle In Time this month. Photo / Getty Images

"I just wanted to go there just to do it. I stood in line, just to do it. It felt fantastic."

With the two wealthy women in fits of laughter, Oprah said: "Actually, it was $2 million!"

Oprah's new movie, A Wrinkle in Time, is due out in New Zealand from April 12.

According to Disney, the movie is "an epic adventure, based on Madeleine L'Engle's timeless classic, which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space — examining the nature of darkness versus light and ultimately, the triumph of love".