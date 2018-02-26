Thomas Nepia, singer and percussionist for legendary Kiwi band the Herbs, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Nepia was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late November.

Fellow Kiwi musician Gail Tipene posted on Facebook: "Our beautiful Thom. Friend, mentor, brother in music.. .You fought hard, you gave it your all and I'm so proud of you.

"Your voice I will hear for as long as I am me, your golden voice...your legacy will live on. My heart is with...all Thom's whānau, moko, friends and all those who know and love him. Tang, my heart breaks for you. Thom I will miss and love you forever. Thankyou for blessing my life ... Rest in love."

And songstress Ria Hall wrote: "I will never forget what you and mum Tang have taught me from my earliest days discovering my musicality at 18, through to this moment and this space I occupy right now....You both always had an unwavering belief in little me, and I am in debt to you. E taku pāpā, taku tau kahurangi, moe mai rā i tō moengaroa."

Nepia's wife Tang also posted on social media to update the family's loved ones on funeral arrangements, and was met with an outpouring of condolences.

Nepia had been on the Kiwi music scene for near 40 years and as well as playing with the Herbs, performed with the likes of Billy T James, Do Re Mi and more.

The band is perhaps most widely known for their part in the Dave Dobbyn hit Slice of Heaven, among other hits like French Letter, See What Love Can Do, No Nukes, Listen and Long Ago.

Nepia was inducted into the New Zealand Hall of Fame with the Herbs at the 2012 APRA Silver Scroll Awards, along with fellow members Dilworth Karaka, Toni Fonoti, Phil Toms, Spencer Fusimalohi, John Berkley, Fred Faleauto (deceased), Charles Tumahai (deceased), Maurice Watene, Tama Lundon, Jack Allen, Carl Perkins, Willie Hona, Tama Renata, Gordon Joll, Grant Pukeroa and Kristen Hapi.