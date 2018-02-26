Aussie Sunrise stars Samantha Armytage, David Koch and Natalie Barr admitted to drug use and theft during a lie detector segment.

The breakfast show hosts were willing participants in the segment during which an interrogator hurled the same questions at them individually.

Things got off to a juicy start when they were asked if there is any member of the Sunrise team that they don't like. Both Kochie and Sam said no but the lie detector machine revealed they were lying. Awkward.

Sam, Kochie and Nat all said yes when asked if they have ever gossiped about their colleagues.

"It's television," Kochie added, justifying his answer.

When asked if they think they're the biggest star on Sunrise, all three personalities said no. Once again, all three were proven to be lying.

Kochie tried to get away with a few lies during the segment. Photo / Channel 7

"That is wrong, this is inaccurate," yelled Nat when her answer came back as false.

The hosts were also quite candid when asked if they spend half their time on the show "talking crap".

"Yes, but that's no reflection on me," Sam answered. "I mean, I'm paid to do a job."

Turning to their personal lives, the trio were asked if they've ever smoked pot.

"Yes," Nat said.

"Oh my god, yes I have," Sam said reluctantly. "Not much though. Maybe a bit at uni, I didn't like it."

And yes, even straight-laced Kochie confirmed that he's indulged in the wacky tobaccy.

The interrogator asked Sam if she's ever stolen anything and the pressure of the lie detector test almost got to her.

"Yes," she answered. "I feel like I'm going to cry. "Once when I was maybe eight, I stole a packet of fake fingernails from Grace Brothers ... long red ones that stick on. Mum looked in the back seat of the car and saw them, turned the car around and made me take them back in and apologise.

"That is the only thing I've ever stolen in my life," Sam said, before the lie detector expert revealed that final statement was actually false.

The most amusing answer from the segment was when Kochie was asked if he's had any cosmetic surgery done. He answered no but the machine indicated he was lying.

"Look at me!" the baffled host replied.

You can watch the full segment below.