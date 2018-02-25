Ewan McGregor has reportedly been dumped by his younger lover Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the actor he left his wife of 22 years for.

The Scottish actor filed for divorce from his wife Eve Mavrakis, the mother of his four daughters, six months after he was spotted kissing his Fargo co-star in a London restaurant, reports News.com.au.

But American actor Winstead, 33, has reportedly ditched 46 year-old McGregor amid claims she hated being labelled a "home wrecker".

Mavrakis was reportedly left devastated over the shock break-up, which the Trainspotting actor blamed on "irreconcilable differences".

The news of McGregor's reported split from Winstead is revealed in the latest edition of US magazine Star.

When asked by the British media if she knew of the split, Mavrakis said, "No, I hadn't heard".

A source told the magazine: "Mary hated being labelled a home wrecker and the embarrassment it caused her. It's sad because a year ago Ewan and his wife were in great shape and then he decided to throw it all away for Mary. Now it looks like he's lost them both for good."

Before their shock split, McGregor and Mavrakis were considered to have one of Hollywood's strongest marriages.

They split in May 2017 — the same month Winstead announced her separation from her husband Riley Stearns.