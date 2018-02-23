Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern might have competition on her hands after a New Zealand television personality popped a "love note" on partner Clarke Gayford's seat at a function.
Seven Sharp presenter Jeremy Wells confessed to making a move on Gayford at the Kiwbank New Zealander of the Year awards last night.
A short video shows him placing a card saying, "Hi, love from Jeremy xx" on Gayford's table.
"I did write this card to Clarke Gayford, I left it where his place mat was. I thought it was wrong to write something to Jacinda," he explained on the show.
On the show tonight, co-host Hilary Barry gave Wells a ribbing for the move.
"You left a love note to the Prime Minister's partner? You do realise that when we send you out to these events you are an ambassador to the show," she said
But Wells was quick to point out, it seemed the feeling was mutual.
Gayford responded with a tweet saying, "Did he...did he just pop his name on MY dance card???"
Wells did eventually agree it was a risky move.
"They are having a baby, I should probably keep my distance," he conceded.