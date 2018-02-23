Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern might have competition on her hands after a New Zealand television personality popped a "love note" on partner Clarke Gayford's seat at a function.

Seven Sharp presenter Jeremy Wells confessed to making a move on Gayford at the Kiwbank New Zealander of the Year awards last night.

Jeremy’s not afraid of making the first move. The ball’s in your court now, @NZClarke 👬 https://t.co/08qA0ZWOEz — Seven Sharp (@SevenSharp) February 22, 2018

A short video shows him placing a card saying, "Hi, love from Jeremy xx" on Gayford's table.

"I did write this card to Clarke Gayford, I left it where his place mat was. I thought it was wrong to write something to Jacinda," he explained on the show.

On the show tonight, co-host Hilary Barry gave Wells a ribbing for the move.

"You left a love note to the Prime Minister's partner? You do realise that when we send you out to these events you are an ambassador to the show," she said

Hilary Barry gave Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells a ribbing for writing a "love note" to Clarke Gayford. Photo / TVNZ

But Wells was quick to point out, it seemed the feeling was mutual.

Gayford responded with a tweet saying, "Did he...did he just pop his name on MY dance card???"

Did he.......did he just pop his name on MY dance card?? 😍 — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) February 22, 2018

Wells did eventually agree it was a risky move.

"They are having a baby, I should probably keep my distance," he conceded.