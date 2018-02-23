Allison Janney has opened up about her awkward moment with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs.

The American actor won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the British event for her role in I, Tonya and was pictured leaving the awards show without any shoes on.

"I was in very high heels and at the Royal Albert Hall, it's like Vegas, everything was so far to get anywhere and my feet had had it so I took my shoes off," Janney told talk show host, James Corden.

But she quickly regretted her casual approach to footwear when she bumped into a couple of very famous guests.

Advertisement

"The awful thing is I did meet Kate and William and she was in her heels and pregnant so I felt a bit of a wimp that I was there in my bare feet," Janney said.

"And what did they say to you?" Corden asked.

"I told her that I was in bare feet and ... I told her that she should take her shoes off because she's pregnant. It was an awkward moment."

✨✨✨ #EEBaftas (📷: @gregwilliamsphotography) A post shared by Allison Janney (@allisonbjanney) on Feb 19, 2018 at 11:15am PST

To make matter worse, Janney broke royal protocol by calling Kate Middleton "honey".

"She was lovely," Janney said about the Duchess of Cambridge. "They loved I, Tonya and it was a pretty cool thing to meet them."

Corden asked: "Did you test them on whether they'd actually seen it?"

"I chose not to, but it crossed my mind," Janney replied.

The former West Wing star is the odds-on favourite to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at next month's Oscars.