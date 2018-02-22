Reality TV's newest villain Davina Rankin has broken her silence amid a wave of backlash over her "affair" on Married At First Sight.

The Brisbane-based contestant, 26, became a hot topic of conversation after viewers watched her pursue a secret relationship with Dean Wells, betraying both of their respective spouses.

Far from being apologetic over the scandal during her appearance on A Current Affair, Davina appeared to shrug off responsibility.

"I'm no stranger to dating, I know what I want, I know what qualities I need in a man," she told the reporter.

"I'm crazy, I'm all over the place all of the time, so I need someone who can keep up with me. More than anything, I almost need someone busier than me to motivate and inspire me."

While admitting the public outcry over her affair has been "quite scary", Davina was still feeling positive about the sudden attention.

"It's great I guess, but it comes with a lot of criticism ... But if anyone can deal with [the backlash], it's me," she said.

Viewers have been ruthless in their condemnation of both Davina and Dean after watching Wednesday night's episode of the show, which saw the pair sneak off to grope each other in the corner while their partners were at a dinner party in the next room.

I would bet a bag of cookies that neither Dean nor Davina feel any sort of remorse for their actions, even after watching back. Davina is only on this show for a career #MAFSAU #MAFS — Nikolai (@itsMeNikolaiLee) February 21, 2018

To Douche Bag Dean and Devil Davina: thanks for doing single Aussies a favour by taking each other off the market. There are now two less losers in the dating pool (temporarily no doubt!) #mafs — Kimpossible (@EventGossipGirl) February 15, 2018

Davina and Dean are the worst kind of humans. The way they enjoy lying is disgusting. #MAFSAU — Lemon Meringue (@courageofabear) February 15, 2018

Davina & Dean...the point of it is to be matched by a pro because you suck at choosing for yourself. If you keep going for the same type you'll end up with the same result. If they had future potential the pros would've matched them from the start. Nasty brainless people. #MAFS — Jenna Cheetham (@jencheetham) February 15, 2018

"We are total a**holes" Yes, Davina and Dean. You actually are #MAFSAU — Shavaun Nagel-Dolan (@NagelDolan) February 15, 2018

Dean and Davina are so right. They absolutely belong together. Ferals have a way of attracting each other 🤷🏽‍♀️ Fake commitments, fake people, fake BODIES 😂 Ryan, you’ve honestly lucked out here. You can go find yourself a REAL woman now 👌🏻 #MAFS — SLP (@__hazza92) February 14, 2018