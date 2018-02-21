Basement Theatre

Auckland's now annual fringe festival is under way and for those who like their theatre up close and personal, the Basement is the place to be. It's offering "cutting edge intimacy" which isn't as painful as it sounds. It's a series of one-on-one performances where a single audience member gets an exclusive and individual view for seven minutes of one of seven shows:

For Your Eyes Only, This Is What You Signed Up For

,

A Womb With A View

,

Women and Water

,

Happy Hour

,

Dead Writer's Retreat

and

Triune

. One-on-Ones, Basement Theatre, various dates and time.

Kings Arms

Trust the Kings Arms to go out in style. The iconic venue celebrates its last-ever Saturday this weekend with a gig that boasts Kiwi music talent new and old. The iconic Elemeno P headline a celebratory gig along with pop-rock prodigies The Beths and synth duo LEXXA. The Kings Arms has its heartbreaking closure in less than a week, and punters are running out of chances to have one last night at the beloved bar. Saturday provides the perfect send-off, with such a stacked lineup providing a surreal convergence of old and new local music. Elemeno P are promising it'll be their "best show yet", so you don't want to miss this one. Elemeno P & Guests, Kings Arms, Saturday night.

Ellerslie Racecourse

With a stunning urban backdrop, the Heineken Urban Polo is the best fusion of sport, fine beverages and music that Auckland has ever experienced. If you've been out to the Clevedon polo grounds and find it too much of a hike, Heineken Urban Polo is for you. It all takes place at Ellerslie Racecourse Infield this Saturday. The afternoon is jam-packed full of entertainment including three adrenaline-filled 30-minute polo games, live music from NZ's hottest DJ's, plus on and off field amusement. Last year the day was a sell-out, so gather your squad and purchase tickets to avoid missing the best polo showcase the city has to offer. Heineken Urban Polo, Ellerslie Racecourse, Saturday 2pm — late.

Pop-up Globe

Speaking of Ellerslie Racecourse, the Pop-up Globe juggernaut keeps right on spinning. Tonight,

The Comedy of Errors

opens — the fifth and final show of PuG's 2017/18 season. After a tempestuous storm at sea separates him from his wife, his twin sons and their twin servants, an old merchant braves foreign land in search of them; chaotic confusion and multiple plot twists follow. It's performed by actresses, actors and musicians from the Southampton Company who could probably do with a bit of comic relief considering they also star in Shakespeare's blood-splattered

Macbeth

.

The Comedy of Errors

, Pop-up Globe at Ellerslie Racecourse, tonight.

Wellington Waterfront

The New Zealand International Festival starts on Friday with a splash — the splash of waka hourua paddles as a fleet of traditional double-hulled voyaging canoes and smaller waka ama sail into Wellington Harbour to join a cast of thousands for Kupe, part one of

A Waka Odyssey

which celebrates the shared voyaging histories of all New Zealanders. Maisey Rika and Te Kohe Tuhaka star in the theatrical extravaganza which also features music by Trinity Roots' Warren Maxwell, a massed choir and a 1000-strong haka. Kupe, Wellington waterfront, Friday from 7pm.

