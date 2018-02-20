Sylvester Stallone has laughed off a bizarre hoax suggesting the legendary actor has died in an Instagram post shared with followers on Monday evening (US time).

Stallone, 71, insisted he was very much alive and well, putting to recent claims that he had passed away following a secret battle with prostate cancer, the Daily Mail reported.

Sharing a fake obituary with followers, in which his picture has been drastically altered to give him a frail, aged appearance, the Rocky actor wrote: "Please ignore this stupidity… Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching!"

Please ignore this stupidity… Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching! https://t.co/sgRhOguHhs — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) February 19, 2018

Evidently delighted, one responded: "I have seen on Facebook. Wasn't sure if this was a trusted news source. Grateful it's false news and that our Action Hero Star Sylvester Stallone is WELL and Alive. And still punching strong. Keep well Mr Sylvester Stallone."

Advertisement

Another added: "Thank God, I don't know you personally but have loved you for years, love your movies."

While a third relieved fan echoed the thoughts of many, writing: "Omg for a moment I thought this was true!!!"

And then He gets failed in his Escape Plan. Prostate Cancer Ended The Expendables Finally!

RIP Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone

Favourite Actor He was! pic.twitter.com/WWxrzyvkoS — Muhammad Osman (@Osmanmani89) February 19, 2018

The actor's brother Frank previously took to Twitter in the wake of the sickening claim, writing: "Rumors that my brother is dead are false. What kind of sick demented cruel mind thinks of things like this to post? People like this are mentally deranged and don't deserve a place in society".

He also posted a video entitled "Sly death a total hoax, not funny not cool" and said "I made this video to dispel the rumours that my brother Sylvester is dead. That is so ridiculous, demented.

is Sylvester Stallone dead or is Facebook lying again? — ⚡️ (@httpmensa) February 19, 2018

Okay but I just need to know did Sylvester Stallone really die???😞😞😞😢😢😢😢 — Sara (@Sara_Laaav) February 19, 2018

"These are people that menace the society. They are useless in society. So Stallone power goes on."

Rumors that my brother is dead are false. What kind of sick demented cruel mind thinks of things like this to post? People like this are mentally deranged and don’t deserve a place in society.@FoxNews @seanhannity @greggutfeld — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 19, 2018

Sly death a total hoax, not funny not cool . https://t.co/NVpc1hiQ8H — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 19, 2018

I’m very protective of my older brother and I don’t find any humor in this fake post today on my brothers demise. It upset my 96 yr old mother so I’m doubly upset. I just can’t understand what makes these sick minded people tick?@seanhannity @greggutfeld @FoxNews — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 19, 2018

This rumor of my brothers death really upset a lot of people today including me and my mother. Have we become a diseased society, with mass shootings so much discord and hatred . Things must change or we’re heading for certain disaster @seanhannity — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 19, 2018

One concerned fan wrote: "Is Sylvester Stallone dead or is Facebook lying again?" while another added "Okay but I just need to know did Sylvester Stallone really die???"

A furious fan debunked the rumour and said: "So the sick hoaxes have started again!! Silvester Stallone is NOT dead!"

Another fan wrote: "Rocky is alive and well! Stop the nonsense!" while another said: "DO NOT SPREAD RUMOR about Sylvester Stallone. Long Live @TheSlyStallone."

Another wrote: "Omg I thought Sylvester Stallone was dead!! I hate the Internet."

This is the second death hoax involving the actor.

Fans were left baffled back in September 2016 after a fake news story - allegedly from US news site CNN and claiming the Rocky actor had been found dead at his LA home - was being shared on Facebook.

It was later exposed as a sick hoax linked to a website known for sharing celebrity death hoaxes.

MailOnline has contacted Sylvester's representatives for comment.

He is best known for his portrayal of Philadelphia underdog boxer Rocky 'The Italian Stallion' Balboa in the film series which has won him two Oscar nominations.

BREAKING NEWS: At the age of 71 beloved Actor Sylvester Stallone, woke up peacefully in his home this morning. #EndTheFakeNews pic.twitter.com/IbWzo4MFSH — NAZ 🖤 (@FCNazalona) February 19, 2018

In 2015, Stallone reprised his role as Rocky Balboa for spin-off and sequel to the Rocky film series Creed, telling the tale of his late mentor Apollo Creed's son Adonisa character who abandons his stable white collar job to pursue a boxing career under Rocky's tutelage.

The star has been keeping his fans updated with his work on the hotly-anticipated sequel Creed II, with Dolph Lungren set to reprise his Rocky IV role as fearsome Russian boxer Ivan Drago.

On Valentines Day he shared a snap of himself pumping iron in the gym captioned: "Pushing the limits! 100 pounds - This one hurt, I think I'll go home and take a nap…"