Married at First Sight Australia's Davina Rankin is in hot water once again after its been claimed she had a boyfriend but dumped him for her shot on the reality series.

The idea of MAFS is that singletons go on it to find love, and marry and live with a complete stranger for the duration of the show.

But on Monday, an anonymous caller told Brisbane's Stav, Abby and Matt radio show that Rankin was in a relationship with his best mate for six months before the show came along.

He went on to say it "turned a bit nasty towards the end" and "she sort of broke his heart".

Advertisement

"In the beginning, she sort of put out there that she wanted to be on this show, so my friend had the decision to stay with her, knowing that she's going to go on the show or cut it early," he said.

"She was determined to go on this show no matter what, relationship or not. They didn't end up working out because he didn't see the sense in it."

This is the second time Rankin's motives have been called into question after it was revealed earlier this month that Married at First Sight is her third reality TV appearance after being on First Dates and Big Brother.