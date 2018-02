Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna features in a graphic leaked sex tape.

The video of the former stripper turned reality star performing an intimate sex act on an unidentified male was a trending topic on Twitter on Monday morning according to DailyMail.

Chyna is currently single after her break-up with Rob, who was clearly not the man in the video.

Chyna's lawyer told TMZ she was taking legal action against the tape, in which the topless 29-year-old was clearly visible.



Revenge porn -- posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images -- is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse.

It's also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual.

Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn.

It's not a joke. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) February 19, 2018



Chyna - born Angela White - has five-year-old son King Cairo with former partner Tyga and one-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with ex-fiancé Rob.

Chyna is in the middle of a lawsuit against former fiancé Rob and his famous family, including sisters Khloe and Kim, half-sister Kylie Jenner and mother Kris.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian at Onyx Nightclub on March 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo / Getty

Blac Chyna has accused the reality stars of conspiring to end her TV show Rob and Chyna, trying to destroy her career, and "coming after" her after she split from Rob.

Her court documents stated: "The unwritten rule no one told (Chyna) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show cancelled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house."

But the family previously moved to throw out a lawsuit filed by Chyna regarding Rob and Chyna, after they claimed the only reason the show was axed was because Chyna got a restraining order against 30-year-old Rob.

Their filing stated: "Given Plaintiff's conduct in seeking and obtaining a restraining order that required Rob to stay away from Plaintiff and her workplace, no trier of fact could possibly find that it was reasonably probable that a second season of Rob and Chyna would have been picked up and filmed."