They announced their heartbreaking split after just two and a half years of marriage on Thursday.

And as Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux adjust to their separation, it was claimed the pair had taken a crucial step to protect their multi-million dollar fortunes, with an "iron-clad" pre-nup signed before their August 2015 wedding, reports US Weekly.

A source told the website: "Jennifer has an iron-clad prenup with Justin. It would be very hard for Justin to contest it. The prenup talks before the marriage were long and intense."

"Jen's assets and Friends fortune are protected."

Jennifer, 49, who is most famous for her portrayal of Rachel Green on iconic sitcom Friends, is worth an estimated $200m (NZD $270M) , reports Daily Mail.

For the last two seasons of Friends, which ran between 1994 and 2004, Jennifer and her five co-stars were paid a record $1m (NZD $1.35M) a episode.

She has also starred in a string of hit films including Horrible Bosses, Bruce Almighty, and He's Just Not That Into You, amassed an impressive property portfolio and is the face of campaigns included SmartWater.

Justin, 46, who has starred in TV shows The Leftovers, Parks and Recreation and Sex and The City, as well as worked as a screenwriter on films including Tropic Thunder, and Zoolander 2, is worth an estimated $20m (NZD $27M)

