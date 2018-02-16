It took less than five minutes for the rumour mill to kick into high gear after news broke of Jennifer Aniston's split from husband Justin Theroux.

Now, for the first time in 13 years, Brad Pitt and his ex-wife are both single at the same time.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty

Their marriage infamously ended in 2005 after Angelina Jolie entered the picture, but Jolie and Pitt broke up in late 2016.

It seemed Friends star Aniston had finally found her happily ever after seven years ago when she started dating Theroux, with the couple getting hitched in 2015.

Jennifer Aniston and her husband Brad Pitt in 2004. Photo / Getty

But in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday, Aniston and Theroux announced they've parted ways, saying the decision was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year".

The two actors assured fans that they remain "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship".

While many are mourning the breakdown of the seemingly rock-solid marriage, plenty of fans are over the moon at the opportunity — unlikely as it may be — to see Brad and Jen 2.0.

Completely shocked about the Jen news. Could her and Brad be getting back together? 🧐 — Jessica Evans (@jesshopeevans) February 15, 2018

DOES THIS MEAN BRAD AND JEN WILL GET BACK TOGETHER?! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE SAY YES 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/sGjbEUqLnU — Nico Ignacio (@nicoxignacio) February 15, 2018

I'm shocked but I wouldn't mind Jen and Brad back together again ❤😍 https://t.co/NbqtZQ6M7e — Miracle | Tobi | Anto (@Asanda_Bilose) February 15, 2018

Oh lord...Brad and Jen are both single again ! https://t.co/Bg89NMQz7z — 🐼 (@LaMediaphile) February 15, 2018

Brad and Jen about to happen again https://t.co/uBcJbr3vvU — Pamela James (@FriesandVino) February 15, 2018

Brad and Jen 2019 😊 — ✌Brandi (@Brandayjacks) February 15, 2018

Sad news - Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux are separating after two years of marriage. Full story here: https://t.co/lCXVRcWZiI pic.twitter.com/2c0uzm7xFD — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 15, 2018

Omg wot if Jen and Brad get back together why am I really hot all of a sudden?! — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) February 15, 2018

Brad is single now Jen! GET YOUR MAN! — Saint West (@Shyeezy_) February 15, 2018

So Brad and Jen are totally getting back together, right? #exofmyexismyex pic.twitter.com/zRXo7HlFLc — Kennedy Elsey (@downtownkennedy) February 15, 2018