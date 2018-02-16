It took less than five minutes for the rumour mill to kick into high gear after news broke of Jennifer Aniston's split from husband Justin Theroux.
Now, for the first time in 13 years, Brad Pitt and his ex-wife are both single at the same time.
Their marriage infamously ended in 2005 after Angelina Jolie entered the picture, but Jolie and Pitt broke up in late 2016.
It seemed Friends star Aniston had finally found her happily ever after seven years ago when she started dating Theroux, with the couple getting hitched in 2015.
But in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday, Aniston and Theroux announced they've parted ways, saying the decision was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year".
The two actors assured fans that they remain "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship".
While many are mourning the breakdown of the seemingly rock-solid marriage, plenty of fans are over the moon at the opportunity — unlikely as it may be — to see Brad and Jen 2.0.