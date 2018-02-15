Stan Walker has announced an upcoming documentary in which he looks set to address his recent health scare in "his most personal story yet".

The feature-length event, Stan, was announced today at a Mediaworks event where the trailer debuted. It showed Walker with a medical dressing across his abdomen saying, "I just thank god every day that I'm alive".

The Herald understands Walker has had his stomach removed.

Last year, Walker discovered he has a rare cancer-causing gene mutation which runs in his family. The aggressive CDH1 mutation was responsible for his mother's breast cancer and reportedly for the deaths of at least 25 of his family members.

It's estimated 70 per cent of those who have the mutation will develop stomach cancer by age 40, so stomach removal is often the recommended treatment.

Walker's cousin recently had his stomach removed, and Walker paid tribute to him on social media earlier this month writing; "Proud of my lil cousin...it's only been weeks since getting his stomach out from having cancer and now he's out and about with us all.

"Bloody beautiful man...My heart is overwhelmed with joy... cancer you ain't sh*t... here is to actually living your best life my kuzz."

Walker addressed his fans on social media leading up to the announcement of the documentary, saying: "The past nine months have been a life-changing journey full of ups and downs to say the least.

"As an artist I like to make every situation a creative experience no matter how sh*t it is. There is always much beauty to be found in heartache, loss, pain, trials and tribulations and even sickness. This thing we call life has taken me to places I would never have expected. I cant wait to share this next chapter with you all. The journey that I've been on."

The documentary Stan is coming to Three in March.