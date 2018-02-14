Singing sensation Stan Walker has broken his silence after months of speculation about his health since a sudden weight loss.

The 27-year-old posted a heartfelt message to his fans late last night on social media site Instagram.

"The past nine months have been a life changing journey full of ups and downs to say the least.

"As an artist I like to make every situation a creative experience no matter how sh*t it is. There is always much beauty to be found in heartache, loss, pain, trials and tribulations and even sickness.''

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The former Australian Idol star went on to acknowledge that a lot had been said and speculated about him over the past few months, but that he had stayed quiet.

So... The past nine months have been a life changing journey full of ups & downs to say the least lol. As an artist I like to make every situation a creative experience no matter how sh*t it is... There is always much beauty to be found in heart ache, loss, pain, trials, tribulations & even sickness. I have stayed quiet for a while, I've sat back and let many people talk. I've watched assumptions be turned into facts. But soon i will show you guys whats really been happening... What I will say now is that I have alot to share with you all & I have something special to show you soon 😏😏😏 This thing we call life has taken me to places I would never have expected. I cant wait to share this next chapter with you all. The journey that I've been on. Whatever you may have heard, I'm telling you now, you STILL know nothing! I will share with you all very soon what has been happening... until then, if it does not come from me, then it ain't a thing. Stay tuned. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾

A post shared by Stan Walker (@stanwalker) on

That was about to change, said the singer, promising to let fans in on more of his situation soon.

"I have a lot to share with you all and I have something special to show you soon. This thing we call life has taken me to places I would never have expected.

"Whatever you may have heard, I'm telling you now - you still know nothing!''

In recent weeks, the singer has been pictured looking markedly slim and gaunt at various public appearances, leading to fans suspecting he was battling health issues.

However, whatever health scares he is facing does not appear to have affected his singing voice. He has put on huge performances at events in the past few weeks, including at reggae festival One Love and during Waitangi Day festivities.

Related articles:

ENTERTAINMENT

Stan Walker: The show goes on

27 Jan, 2018 4:57pm
3 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

Kiwi singer Stan Walker facing health issues

26 Jan, 2018 7:34pm
2 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

One Love heady mix of sun and sounds

29 Jan, 2018 6:30pm
3 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Health issues won't stop Stan Walker taking Rotorua stage

30 Jan, 2018 2:37pm
2 minutes to read

Late last month he was pictured with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a youth programme and where Ardern thanked him for attending, "despite being unwell,'' she said.