Singing sensation Stan Walker has broken his silence after months of speculation about his health since a sudden weight loss.

The 27-year-old posted a heartfelt message to his fans late last night on social media site Instagram.

"The past nine months have been a life changing journey full of ups and downs to say the least.

"As an artist I like to make every situation a creative experience no matter how sh*t it is. There is always much beauty to be found in heartache, loss, pain, trials and tribulations and even sickness.''

The former Australian Idol star went on to acknowledge that a lot had been said and speculated about him over the past few months, but that he had stayed quiet.

That was about to change, said the singer, promising to let fans in on more of his situation soon.

"I have a lot to share with you all and I have something special to show you soon. This thing we call life has taken me to places I would never have expected.

"Whatever you may have heard, I'm telling you now - you still know nothing!''

In recent weeks, the singer has been pictured looking markedly slim and gaunt at various public appearances, leading to fans suspecting he was battling health issues.

However, whatever health scares he is facing does not appear to have affected his singing voice. He has put on huge performances at events in the past few weeks, including at reggae festival One Love and during Waitangi Day festivities.

Late last month he was pictured with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a youth programme and where Ardern thanked him for attending, "despite being unwell,'' she said.