Andy Cohen has spoken out against the so-called "feud" between Sex and the City stars Kim Cattrall and his close friend Sarah Jessica Parker, saying it's one-sided.

The feud made headlines after Cattrall announced on Instagram that her brother had passed away and Parker commented: "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother."

In return, Cattrall blasted Parker writing: "You are not my family. You are not my friend."

Speaking on his radio show Radio Andy, Cohen said: "I thought it was fake. I was like, there was no way Kim Cattrall has posted this on her Instagram. This is a woman who's in the middle of grieving the loss of her brother."

Advertisement

"She accused SJP of exploiting a tragedy...She said something like 'My heart goes out to you and your family at this time' — one line, that's it. I would not call that exploiting a tragedy. What was she supposed to do? Say something bad? I don't understand."

He went on to add that he didn't like people calling it a "catfight" saying: "There's only one person fighting here. Sarah's only said the nicest things about her.

"The same thing with the movie — the only thing she's ever commented about the movie and about Kim not wanting to do the movie was that she was disappointed the studio pulled the plug on it. I don't get it: It's a catfight of one, from where I see it."