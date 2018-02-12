Fifteen years after it was released — and a seemingly endless supply of "what you never knew ..." articles later — it seems there's still one piece of Love Actually trivia that has the power to shock people.

A surprising detail about two cast members from the classic/awful (circle appropriate) 2003 rom-com is circulating on social media this week, and prompting shocked reactions.

You ready? Let's break it down.

First, there's Kiera Knightly, who plays Juliet in the film, a bride who finds herself trapped in the middle of a love triangle when her husband's best man confesses his feelings for her.

In another of the film's many subplots, Daniel (Liam Neeson) mourns the recent death of his wife as he tries to raise his stepson Sam — played by future Game of Thrones star Thomas Brodie-Sangster — alone.

Now, prepare to have your mind blown. What would you guess the age gap is between Knightly — playing a fully grown, adult, about-to-be-married woman — and the cherubic little child star Brodie-Sangster? At least a decade, right?

Five years. FIVE YEARS. Knightley was 18 when the film was released, while Brodie-Sangster was 13.

We'll say it again: FIVE. YEARS.

One (expletive-laden) tweet pointing out the startlingly small age gap between the two actors has been retweeted more than 28,000 times — and elicited stunned reactions from Love Actually fans online.

HOW THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/LjTzuyOmZZ — ju saw tdc (@reyespidey) February 9, 2018

Deeply upset by this information — Jane (@probsnottbh) February 11, 2018

I’m struggling to believe this how can this be true what on earth did they do to him — naomi (@naomiatkinson_) February 11, 2018

He was 15 when he played Simon in Nanny McPhee. pic.twitter.com/2upqfamI2c — Amanda (@splendaskull) February 10, 2018