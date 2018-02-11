Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit stories have enthralled generations of children with their tales of warm camaraderie and gentle mischief.

But a new film adaptation of the much-loved classic has prompted a furious backlash and calls for it to be withdrawn from cinemas because the protagonist and his furry friends deliberately pelt an allergic man with blackberries.

Allergy UK said the film, due to be released in the UK next month, "mocks" allergy sufferers and trivialises a life threatening condition.



Carla Jones, the charity's CEO, said: "Anaphylaxis can and does kill. To include a scene in a children's film that includes a serious allergic reaction and not to do it responsibly is unacceptable, as is bullying.

"Mocking allergic disease shows a complete lack of understanding of the seriousness of food allergy and trivialises the challenges faced by those who live with this condition, particularly parents who live in fear of their child suffering a life threatening reaction."

She said they expected the controversial scene to generate a "significant response," adding: "We will be communicating with the production company about the film's withdrawal."

In Peter Rabbit, starring James Corden, the rabbits' arch nemesis Mr McGregor dies and his nephew Tom takes charge of the vegetable patch with a renewed vigour and disdain for "vermin".

In one scene, the rabbits, who have already learned that he is allergic to blackberries, pelt him with the fruit, firing one into his mouth. Tom reportedly collapses to the ground, choking and turning red before stabbing himself in the leg with an EpiPen.

The rabbits are also said to make light of the seriousness of food allergies and suggest they are "made up for attention."

The scenes prompted the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit on social media.

Several groups representing allergy sufferers called for a boycott of the film, warning that it is "grossly offensive" and makes light of a potentially fatal condition.

Parents of children with food allergies also expressed disgust at the scene and the message it sends to young viewers.

"I am beyond upset with @sonypictures & the movie Peter Rabbit. The movie promotes bullying others with food allergies to the point where the main characters purposefully cause another to go into anaphylactic reaction! How the hell is that funny?? #boycottpeterrabbit — ❤Peachy (@PeachyKeen34) February 10, 2018"

A petition calling on Sony Pictures to apologise has attracted more than 6,000 signatures after the Global Anaphylaxis Awareness and Inclusivity group (Globalaai) said the film "mocks the seriousness of allergic disease and is heartbreakingly disrespectful to the families of those that have lost loved ones to anaphylaxis."

It added: "Furthermore this is a socially irresponsible depiction in a movie aimed at children and based on an iconic and classic children's story.

"To spread a message that condones such victimising and dangerous behaviour amongst children is grossly offensive to worldwide viewers especially those who live with severe allergic disease."

The Kids with Food Allergies Foundation, an American group, posted a Facebook warning to parents about the "allergy jokes".

It said: "Making light of this condition hurts our members because it encourages the public not to take the risk of allergic reactions seriously, and this cavalier attitude may make them act in ways that could put an allergic person in danger."

Others railed against the backlash, chastising the "snowflake generation" who they claimed had too much time on their hands.

One Twitter user said: "Let's ban movies completely just in case. If you want to get indignant about something pick a war or social injustice etc but please leave the poor rabbit alone snowflakes."

In the UK, around ten people die every year from food-induced anaphylaxis.

Last year, Karanbir Cheema, a 13-year-old schoolboy, died from a reaction to cheese that was allegedly forced on him by a fellow pupil at William Perkin CofE High School, Greenford, in west London.