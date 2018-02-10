Chart-topping American rapper Macklemore has finally taken to the stage in Wellington - after cancelled flights forced the star to take to the road.

Fans waited in silence for two hours at TSB Stadium in Wellington as the artist travelled by car to the venue from Palmerston North.

Bad weather saw the Thrift Shop and Same Love singer's flight into Wellington from a sell-out Auckland show cancelled.

It is understood Macklemore and his entourage left Palmerston North about 6.50pm by van.

Advertisement

Fans inside the Wellington venue complained on social media at the long delay in him taking to the stage, and their frustration at a lack of communication from promoters.

One fan wrote on Facebook: "It would have been nice if someone had told us there would be a delay. I understand things happen, and weather/flight issues are out of our control but it does seem all over the place, in terms of event management. Here's hoping the show goes on, and everyone enjoys themselves!"

The opening acts set down to perform ahead of Macklemore were scrapped due to the heavily delayed start to the show.