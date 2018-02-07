Two New Zealand acts are celebrating after scoring high profile opening slots for Ed Sheeran's record-breaking run of shows.

Those six shows, in Auckland and Dunedin in March and April, are already set to break New Zealand attendance records.

But today the shows get a little bigger, with Drax Project confirmed to perform at Sheeran's Auckland shows at Mt Smart Stadium on March 24, 25 and 26, and Six60 at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 29 and 31, and April 1.

In a statement, Sheeran called the additions "pretty huge".

Of Six60, Sheeran said: "I'm told we've set a record in Dunedin for the most number of concerts, so those are going to be massive shows and it's great to have Six60 on board."

In reply, Six60's Chris Mac said he hoped Sheeran was ready to "experience a Dunedin party".

"We really wanted to bring our fans something epic in Dunedin and teaming up with

Ed Sheeran seemed like a no brainer to make that happen," he said.

Of Drax Project, Sheeran said they were "doing really great stuff at the moment plus they hail from one of my favourite places in the world, Wellington, so extra points there".

The group said they couldn't be happier about the news.

"We take so much inspiration from seeing what he has done, especially as he's come up from similarly humble beginnings to ourselves. We love his songwriting and are all massive fans."

Sheeran's six stadium shows are set to break Adele's attendence record, set after her three Mt Smart Stadium shows last year.

The record had been held by Dire Straits since 1986.

Limited tickets remain for Sheeran's shows in Auckland on March 25 and 26, and in Dunedin on April 1.

Sheeran also said there was more news to come.

"And we've got some more acts to announce shortly, so stay tuned! Looking forward to seeing everyone very soon."