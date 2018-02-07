Pop-up Globe:

The theatre is dripping with blood — and it's got nothing to do with the blood, sweat and tears the actors have poured into Pop-up's newest offering, Shakespeare's Scottish play. Thanks to some digital wizardry from Perceptual Engineering, a company that specialises in visual and projection effects, it looks like blood is running down the side of the building. It's part of the promotion for Shakespeare's tragedy about the haunting psychological effects of political ambition from those who seek power for its own sake and will stop at nothing to obtain it. The cast includes one of New Zealand's most experienced stage and screen actors, Stephen Lovatt, leading a bloody coup as the Scottish general while Amanda Billing plays Lady Macbeth, considered the bard's most frightening female character.

The Merchant of Venice

and

A Midsummer Night's Dream

will have their own projections, too. Watch out for falling money for

Merchant

and the theatre slowly getting covered in vines for

Dream

.

Macbeth

is on now at Pop-up Globe. popupglobe.co.nz

Dancers Jesse Wikiriwhi, Daniel Cooper and Melana Khabazi are set to scare the pants off a new generation as the shape-shifting aliens the Wilberforces in Under the Mountain.

ASB Waterfront theatre:

It's time to relive the magic of the award-winning novel and hit 80s TV series

Under the Mountain

. Auckland Theatre Company has created a world of mystery, magic and master storytelling brought to life by actors, dancers and innovative designers. As in author Maurice Gee's spooky story, lurking in the depths of Auckland's volcanoes are the Wilberforces — shapeshifting evil aliens plotting our planet's destruction. Unlikely heroes, 12-year-old twins Rachel and Theo, must learn to harness their extraordinary new powers to stop them and save us all! A must-see for anyone eight years and older.

Under the Mountain

is on now at the ASB Waterfront. act.co.nz

Macklemore is in Auckland tomorrow.

Spark Arena:

Macklemore is returning to New Zealand with his Gemini Tour tomorrow night. The four-time Grammy Award-winner will play Spark Arena before heading to Wellington. He's touring off the back of his latest hit album

Gemini

, his first solo release since 2005 having split from Ryan Lewis. The tour has been getting rave reviews around the world boasting set lists full of hits like

White Walls

,

Same Love

,

Good Old Days

and

Glorious

, complete with aerial tricks and pyrotechnics. But fans have also raved about the rapper's down-to-earth banter and unique brand of activism, as he spreads a message of acceptance and unity. This is Macklemore's third visit to New Zealand but you've never seen him like this before, check out Ticketmaster for details. Spark Arena, Friday. sparkarena.co.nz

North West Festival: What are you doing this Saturday afternoon? Nothing? Good. Head out to the North West Festival at The Hunting Lodge in Waimauku for a delightful afternoon of wine, beer, music and gourmet food. This year's festival boasts a brand new musical line-up with Fly My Pretties, Julia Deans performing with her full band and the indie folk band, Alae. It's just a 30 minute drive out to The Hunting Lodge where Hallertau Brewery and The Tasting Shed will be responsible for the delicious food. Beverages will be from Colab Brewing, Coopers Creek, Liberty Brewing Company, and Mama's Brew shop — just to name a few! It kicks off at noon on Saturday and wraps up at 7pm. Buses are available from Auckland City CBD, Muriwai and also Kumeu if you don't want to drive. Tickets are still available online and children's admission is free. eventfinda.co.nz

Coyle Park: The loudest and proudest day of Pride, Ending HIV Big Gay Out, is on Sunday in the middle weekend of the Auckland Pride Festival. The festival day at Pt Chevalier's Coyle Park features stalls, food and music, with a stacked line-up on the Durex Main Stage throughout the day. As well as a drag show and the Mr Gay New Zealand Competition, the main stage features performances from Lexxa, Lavina Williams, Openside and Maala — among others. There's also an R18 bar area with a rotation of DJs for those up for more of a dance. Sunday's The Big Gay Out is an unmissable event on the Pride calendar; a unique celebration of love and liberation in Auckland. aucklandpride.org.nz